Tigray leader urges international censure of Ethiopian offensive

FILE PHOTO: Debretsion Gebremichael, Tigray Regional President, attends the funeral ceremony of Ethiopia's Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The leader of Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region has urged the United Nations and African Union to condemn Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government for using high-tech weaponry including drones during its nearly two-week military offensive.

“Abiy Ahmed is waging this war on the people of Tigray and he is responsible for the purposeful infliction of human suffering on the people and destruction of major infrastructure projects like the Tekeze Dam and the Wolkait Sugar Factory by air strikes,” Debretsion Gebremichael added in a statement dated Sunday.