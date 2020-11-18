Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Tigray rulers say Ethiopian troops facing 'hell'

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The local rulers of Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region said on Wednesday they would never surrender to federal troops and would soon defeat their two-week offensive.

“Tigray is now a hell to its enemies,” the local government said in a lengthy statement on the state of a war rocking Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

There was no immediate response from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

