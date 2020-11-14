Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Tigray says two missile strikes on Ethiopian sites targeted military

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Amhara Special Force return to the Dansha Mechanized 5th division Military base after fighting against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Danasha, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Missile strikes on two Ethiopian sites were in retaliation for recent air strikes by the federal government on the northern Tigray region, and they targeted military bases, Tigray’s state government said on Saturday.

The airport in Gondar in Amhara state, which neighbours Tigray, was damaged on Friday by what the government called rocket fire. Another rocket aimed at the Bahir Dar airport missed the target, the government said.

Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter

