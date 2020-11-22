Ethiopia PM gives Tigray forces 72-hour ultimatum to surrender regional capital

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed waits for the arrival of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before their meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave Tigrayan regional forces 72 hours to surrender before the military begins an offensive on the regional capital of Mekelle.

“We urge you to surrender peacefully within 72 hours, recognising that you are at the point of no return,” Abiy said in a Twitter message on Sunday evening.

Tigrayan forces could not immediately be reached for comment.