U.S. condemns 'massacre of civilians' in Ethiopia's Tigray

FILE PHOTO: Tibor Nagy, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, speaks during a news conference on the case of Sudan, in the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department’s top diplomat for Africa on Friday denounced the killing of civilians in a conflict between federal and local troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

“We condemn the massacre of civilians in Mai-Kadra and strongly urge immediate steps to de-escalate and end conflict throughout the Tigray region,” Tibor Nagy tweeted. “It is essential that peace be restored and civilians be protected.”