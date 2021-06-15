Arab states call on U.N. Security Council to meet over Ethiopian dam

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

CAIRO/DUBAI (Reuters) - Arab states whose foreign ministers met in Qatar on Tuesday have called on the United Nations Security Council to discuss the dispute over Ethiopia’s plan to fill a dam built on the Blue Nile, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.

The Arab League may also take “gradual measures” to support Egypt and Sudan in the dispute over the Grand Renaissance Dam, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference with Aboul Gheit. No more details were given.