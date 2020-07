FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrive for the opening of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan reached an understanding on Tuesday to continue negotiations on the filling and operating of Ethiopia’s Renaissance dam on the Blue Nile, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Twitter.

The three countries participated in a mini-African summit on Tuesday after failing earlier this month to reach an agreement on the flow of water from the dam.