FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 26, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Ethiopian mega-dam manager found dead in his car: Fana news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The project manager of an Ethiopian mega-dam that is at the heart of a dispute between Addis Ababa and Egypt over fears it will reduce the Nile river’s flow has been found dead, state-affiliated media said on Thursday.

“Engineer Simegnew Bekele was found dead in his car this morning in Meskel Square. His body has been taken to hospital for an autopsy,” Fana Broadcasting Corporation said, referring to an area in the center of the capital.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.