June 5, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Ethiopia says will 'fully accept, implement' 2000 deal with Eritrea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia will “fully accept and implement” a peace agreement with Eritrea that was signed in 2000, its ruling coalition announced on Tuesday.

The Horn of Africa neighbors have remained at odds since a 1998-2000 war over a disputed town that a boundary commission subsequently handed to Asmara but which Addis Ababa rejected.

Asmara has long felt betrayed by world powers, who they say failed to force Ethiopia, now with a population of 97 million, to abide by the boundary arbitration ruling. Ethiopia long said it wanted talks on implementation, which Asmara refused.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Mark Heinrich

