Ethiopia, Eritrea reopen border point: minister

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea on Tuesday re-opened a border point between their two countries for road transport, in a first since the two neighbors fought a war two decades ago, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Meskel said on Twitter.

“President Isaias Afwerki & Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially opened the Debay Sima - Burre border point between z two countries for road transport connectivity. The two leaders will arrive in Asmara shortly & proceed to Serha-Zalambesa connection for a similar ceremony,” he said.

(Changes day to Tuesday.)