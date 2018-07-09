FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ethiopia deal means 'state of war is over': Eritrean minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An agreement signed on Monday between the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea means the state of war between the neighbors has ended, Eritrea’s Information Minister said.

The deal signed in Eritrea’s capital a day after a summit between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afkwerki states that the “State of war that existed between the two countries has come to an end,” Yemane Gebremeskel wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

