July 9, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ethiopia, Eritrea sign 'joint declaration of peace and friendship' in Asmara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea signed a “joint declaration of peace and friendship” on Monday, Eritrea’s information minister said, a day after a historic summit marked a start to normalization of ties between the longtime foes.

“The Agreement, which specifies five pillars, was signed this morning at State House by President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed,” minister Yemane Gebremeskel wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the two men seated at a table in front of their nations’ flags.

Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Andrew Heavens

