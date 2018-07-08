FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 8, 2018 / 4:57 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Ethiopia and Eritrea to re-open embassies in each other's capitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia and Eritrea have agreed to re-open embassies in each other’s capitals, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy said on Sunday after a day of talks with Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki.

“After the discussion, we have agreed to reopen our embassies,” Abiy said in remarks broadcast on the state television channels of both nations. Both channels aired footage of the two leaders at a state dinner hosted by Isaias in which the two leaders were seen speaking to each other in the Tigrinya language.

The meeting was the first of its kind in two decades between the leaders of the two neighbors and bitter rivals in the Horn of Africa.

Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.