Eritrea and Ethiopia hope for peace after first talks since conflict

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Eritrea’s foreign minister said on Tuesday the first talks with Addis Ababa in nearly two decades had opened the door to peace whilst Ethiopia’s prime minister said the conflict between the two nations should end with this generation.

Eritrea won independence from Ethiopia in 1993 following a three-decade liberation war but conflict erupted between them once again in 1998 over the flashpoint town of Badme along their disputed border, with diplomatic relations broken off ever since. Ethiopian leader Abiy, who took office in April, has signaled he wants to seek a resolution.

“We have opened the door of peace,” said Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh.

“Let this dispute conclude with this generation. Let the era of love and reconciliation commence,” said Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.