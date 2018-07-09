FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018

Ethiopia, Eritrea to jointly develop ports on Eritrea's Red Sea Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia and Eritrea will jointly develop ports on Eritrea’s Red Sea coast, Ethiopia’s state broadcaster said on Monday, the day after the leaders met and agreed to normalize relations after a 20-year military standoff.

“In their meeting, the leaders agreed to restore ties and resume flights by the carriers of both countries. In addition, they agreed to participate in the development of ports,” the state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Janet Lawrence

