NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s prime minister said his landlocked nation of 100 million people will begin using the port of neighboring Eritrea, its longtime sworn enemy, after a day of historic talks with President Isaias Afkwerki.

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends a rally during his visit to Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

“Ethiopia will resume using Eriteria’s port,” Abiy said in remarks broadcast by both nations’ state broadcasters while the prime minister was attending a state dinner hosted by Isaias.