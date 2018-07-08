Eritrea-Ethiopia summit to set tone for positive changes -minister

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A summit between the leaders of Eritrea and Ethiopia that began on Sunday in Eritrea’s capital Asmara is expected “to set the tone for rapid, positive changes”, Eritrea’s information minister said.

Yemane Gebremeskel wrote on Twitter on Sunday after the two leaders met and tweeted a photo of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afkweri seated, looking at each other.

The meeting was the first of its kind in two decades between the leaders of the two neighbors and bitter rivals in the Horn of Africa. [L8N1U405A]