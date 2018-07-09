FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 9, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. chief says sanctions on Eritrea likely to become obsolete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The United Nations chief said on Monday he believed the need for U.N. sanctions against Eritrea will no longer exist following its peace deal with Ethiopia.

“The sanctions were motivated by a number of events that took place, (but) it is my belief that those events will no longer exist ... If the reasons that led to the sanctions will no longer exist ... they will naturally become obsolete,” Antonio Guterres told reporters in Addis Ababa.

Guterres was visiting the Ethiopian capital a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea’s President Isaias Afkwerki declared that a “state of war” since a 1998-2000 conflict had given way peace and vowed to restore diplomatic and trade links.

Reporting By Aaron Maasho; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.