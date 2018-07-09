FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.N. chief cheers Ethiopia-Eritrea rapprochement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea was “illustrative of a new wind of hope blowing across Africa”.

FILE PHOTO: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech on disarmament at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Guterres was visiting the Ethiopian capital a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea’s President Isaias Afkwerki declared that a “state of war” since a 1998-2000 conflict had given way peace and vowed to restore diplomatic and trade links. [L8N1U405A]

“The visit by the Ethiopian Prime Minister (to Asmara on Sunday) is an amazing success,” Guterres told reporters in Addis Ababa.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

