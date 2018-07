NAIROBI (Reuters) - Eritrea will reopen its embassy in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, on Sunday, Ethiopia’s state-affiliated broadcaster said on Friday, before a visit by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Fana Broadcasting quoted government spokesman Ahmed Shide as saying the Eritrean Embassy would be operational on Sunday.

(The story corrects `Ethiopian president’ to `Eritrean President, first sentence.)