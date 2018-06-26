FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 26, 2018 / 6:47 AM / in an hour

Eritrean delegation to arrive in Addis Ababa on Tuesday: Ethiopian spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A delegation from Eritrea will arrive in Addis Ababa on Tuesday as Ethiopia’s prime minister tries to resolve one of Africa’s most intractable military stand-offs, an Ethiopian government spokesman told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - Ethiopia's newly elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses the members of parliament inside the House of Peoples' Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has outlined a series of radical reforms since taking office in April, including a pledge this month to honor all the terms of a peace deal that ended the 1998-2000 border conflict.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; writing by Costas Pitas, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.