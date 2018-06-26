Eritrean delegation to arrive in Addis Ababa on Tuesday: Ethiopian spokesman

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A delegation from Eritrea will arrive in Addis Ababa on Tuesday as Ethiopia’s prime minister tries to resolve one of Africa’s most intractable military stand-offs, an Ethiopian government spokesman told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - Ethiopia's newly elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses the members of parliament inside the House of Peoples' Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has outlined a series of radical reforms since taking office in April, including a pledge this month to honor all the terms of a peace deal that ended the 1998-2000 border conflict.