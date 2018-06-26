Eritrean delegation to arrive in Addis Ababa on Tuesday: Ethiopian spokesman

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A delegation from Eritrea will arrive in Addis Ababa on Tuesday as Ethiopia’s prime minister tries to resolve one of Africa’s most intractable military stand-offs, an Ethiopian government spokesman told Reuters.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has outlined a series of radical reforms since taking office in April, including a pledge this month to honor all the terms of a peace deal that ended the 1998-2000 border conflict.
