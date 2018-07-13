Eritrean President Isaias to visit Ethiopia: Eritrea minister

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki will visit Ethiopia on Saturday, Eritrea’s information minister Yemane Meskel said on Friday, days after the two neighbors declared their “state of war” over.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and walk together at Asmara International Airport, Eritrea July 9, 2018 in this photo obtained from social media on July 10, 2018. GHIDEON MUSA ARON VISAFRIC/via REUTERS

The visit comes a week after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Eritrea and signed a pact on resuming ties with Isaias.

Under the historic deal, the Horn of Africa neighbors agreed to open embassies, develop ports and resume flights, in concrete signs of rapprochement away two decades of hostility since war erupted over their disputed border in 1998.