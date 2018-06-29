Leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea to meet soon in bid for peace: media

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki will meet soon as the two nations try to resolve one of Africa’s most intractable military stand-offs, state-affiliated media Fana said, citing the foreign minister.

Ethiopian and Eritrean flags flutter during the welcoming ceremony of Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and his delegation at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A high-level Eritrean delegation arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday for the first time since the two nations fought in 1998 over their disputed border, with diplomatic relations broken off ever since.

Abiy said this month he would honor all the terms of a peace deal, suggesting he might be ready to settle the border dispute.