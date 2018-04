ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s new prime minister named a 29-strong cabinet on Thursday that included 10 new members.

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's newly elected prime minister Abiy Ahmed attends a rally during his visit to Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Abiy Ahmed, who was appointed by Ethiopia’s ruling coalition last month and sworn in as premier on April 2, made the announcement on state television.