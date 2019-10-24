Ethiopian activist calls for calm after 16 die in Ethiopia during clashes

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed called for calm on Thursday a day after 16 people were killed during clashes between his supporters and police in the capital and other cities.

Addressing hundreds of his supporters at his house in Addis Ababa, Jawar said: “Open the blocked roads, clean the towns of barricades, treat those who have been injured during the protests and reconcile with those you have quarreled with.”