Police say 30 held over Saturday grenade attack at PM's rally

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Thirty people have now been arrested, up from six from the day before, over alleged involvement in a grenade attack at a rally in the Ethiopian capital that killed two people and left more than 150 people wounded, police said on Sunday.

Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

“The number of suspects in custody for involvement in the attack in Meskel Square has now reached 30,” Zeinu Jemal, head of the Federal Police Commission, told state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation. Zeinu did not give further details.