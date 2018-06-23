Six under investigation for grenade attack in Ethiopian capital: police

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian police said on Saturday six suspects were under investigation for a grenade attack that killed one person and left scores injured in Addis Ababa earlier in the day.

“Six suspects are currently under investigation for involvement in the attack,” the Federal Police Commission said in a statement.

The attack was launched moments after 41-year-old prime minister Abiy Ahmed, a former soldier who took office in April, finished his speech to tens of thousands of people gathered in the center of Addis Ababa.