Twenty suspects appear in court over Ethiopia rally blast

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Twenty suspects, including the deputy head of Addis Ababa’s police commission, appeared on Monday in a court in the Ethiopian capital in connection with a grenade attack at a rally attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the state-affiliated FANA broadcasting company reported.

Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

It did not give further details. The attack, which killed two people and wounded scores, took place on Saturday moments after Abiy had finished a speech in Meskel Square in the center of Addis Ababa.