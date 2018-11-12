World News
November 12, 2018

Ethiopia's attorney general alleges vast corruption at military-run Metec

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s attorney general said on Monday that a five-month long investigation into procurement processes at the huge military-run conglomerate METEC has revealed vast corruption.

“For six years METEC made international procurements totaling $2 billion without any bidding processes,” Berhanu Tsegaye told a news conference after announcing the arrest of several dozen security officials.

In August the government ousted METEC from a $4 billion dam project on the River Nile due to numerous delays in completing the project.

