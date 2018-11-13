Ethiopia arrests former head of military conglomerate METEC: EBC

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia has arrested the former head of the military-run industrial conglomerate METEC, the state-run broadcaster EBC reported on Tuesday.

Kinfe Dagnew was arrested last night, EBC said in a breaking news broadcast.

Dozens of Ethiopian security officials appeared in court on Monday after the attorney general accused security chiefs of ordering a grenade attack on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and alleged widespread corruption at METEC.