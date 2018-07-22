Ethiopia prime minister calls for multiparty democracy: chief of staff

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Prime minister Abiy Ahmed says the Horn of Africa nation must adopt multiparty democracy supported by strong institutions that respect human rights and rule of law, his chief of staff said on Sunday.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses the members of parliament inside the House of Peoples' Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

“Given our current politics, there is no option except pursuing a multiparty democracy,” Fitsum wrote on Twitter. “This will allow us to mediate our differences peacefully and to ensure lasting progress.”

The ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition has been in power since 1991 and holds all of the seats in parliament.