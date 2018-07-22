FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2018 / 2:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ethiopia prime minister calls for multiparty democracy: chief of staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Prime minister Abiy Ahmed says the Horn of Africa nation must adopt multiparty democracy supported by strong institutions that respect human rights and rule of law, his chief of staff said on Sunday.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses the members of parliament inside the House of Peoples' Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

“Given our current politics, there is no option except pursuing a multiparty democracy,” Fitsum wrote on Twitter. “This will allow us to mediate our differences peacefully and to ensure lasting progress.”

The ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition has been in power since 1991 and holds all of the seats in parliament.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by David Goodman

