July 5, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ethiopia removes 'terrorist' label from three opposition groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia removed three opposition groups from its list of “terrorist” organizations on Thursday, the latest sign of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed charting a new course for one of Africa’s most tightly controlled states.

The state-run Fana Broadcasting Corporation said parliament had voted unanimously to remove the “terrorist” label ascribed to the Oromo Liberation Front and the Ogaden National Liberation Front, two secessionist groups, and the ‘Ginbot 7’.

Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
