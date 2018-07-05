Ethiopia removes 'terrorist' label from three opposition groups

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia removed three opposition groups from its list of “terrorist” organizations on Thursday, the latest sign of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed charting a new course for one of Africa’s most tightly controlled states.

The state-run Fana Broadcasting Corporation said parliament had voted unanimously to remove the “terrorist” label ascribed to the Oromo Liberation Front and the Ogaden National Liberation Front, two secessionist groups, and the ‘Ginbot 7’.