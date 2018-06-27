FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 12:42 PM / in an hour

Ethiopia says forces behind grenade attack could strike again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The forces behind Saturday’s grenade attack at a rally attended by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, could strike again, the government said.

Abiy himself called on the public to be vigilant during public gatherings or in areas with large economic infrastructure and to inform the security services of any suspicious activities.

“There is suspicion that these forces whose bid was foiled may strike again in different parts of the country,” the head of Ethiopia’s Government Communications Affairs Office, Ahmed Shide, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Costas Pitas and Andrew Heavens

