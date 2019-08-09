Ethiopia to hold national election next year

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s ruling coalition said on Friday it will hold a national election next year, defying worries over security and displacement in the east African nation that had led some to expect the election would be postponed.

The executive committee did not give a date for the poll in a statement issued after it met. “The executive committee have decided the election to be conducted next year,” committee member Getachew Reda said.

Unrest in Africa’s second most populous nation had led to doubts over whether the election could be held. But opposition parties are keen to avoid any delays despite outbreaks of ethnic violence that have contributed to the displacement of 2.4 million Ethiopians.

Since coming to power last year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has rolled out a series of political reforms, including unbanning many political parties, releasing political prisoners and journalists and welcoming home exiled rebel groups.