FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 23, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Attack on rally in Ethiopian capital kills one person, wounds 132: health minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - One person has been killed and 132 wounded in a grenade attack during a rally in support of newly-elected prime minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s health minister said on Saturday.

Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

“One person has passed away at Black Lion Hospital. I would like to pass my condolences to the family and Ethiopian people,” Amir Aman said on Twitter.

“What happened is so sad. But it will never break our unity.”

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.