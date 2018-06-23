Attack on rally in Ethiopian capital kills one person, wounds 132: health minister

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - One person has been killed and 132 wounded in a grenade attack during a rally in support of newly-elected prime minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s health minister said on Saturday.

Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

“One person has passed away at Black Lion Hospital. I would like to pass my condolences to the family and Ethiopian people,” Amir Aman said on Twitter.

“What happened is so sad. But it will never break our unity.”