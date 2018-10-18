FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ethiopia's PM says soldiers who marched on palace sought to 'abort reforms'

Aaron Maasho

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday that soldiers who marched on his palace last week had “nefarious aims” and wanted to abort the government’s reforms.

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed addresses a news conference in his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kumera Gemechu/File Photo

In an address to parliament, Abiy gave details for the first time of the incident that took place on Oct. 10 in which he met with several hundred soldiers. The government had initially said they marched on his office to demand pay rises.

“The approach taken (by the soldiers) was not only unconstitutional and dangerous, the intent was to abort reforms,” Abiy said. “Five to 10 people with nefarious aims” had instructed the soldiers.” He gave no further details.

“Had we not taken a cautious approach, it could have led to a dangerous situation.”

The incident took place amid a spate of violence that has displaced over 2.2 million people posing a challenge for Abiy who took power in April and has instituted a series of reforms.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

