June 24, 2018 / 8:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Second person dies following Saturday's grenade attack at Ethiopia rally: health minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A second person passed away after a deadly grenade attack in Ethiopia’s capital on Saturday which injured 150 at rally in support of new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

“I’m so sorry to learn that we have lost another Ethiopian victim of yesterday’s attack who was in ICU at Black Lion Hospital,” Health Minister Amir Aman said on Twitter on Sunday. “My sincere sympathy and condolences to the family, friends & all Ethiopians.”

The attack was launched moments after 41-year-old prime minister Abiy, who took office in April, finished his speech to tens of thousands of people gathered in the center of Addis Ababa.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Toby Chopra

