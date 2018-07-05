Ethiopian prime minister to visit U.S. at end of July-media

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will travel to the United States at the end of July to meet with members of the Ethiopian diaspora, state-affiliated media Fana said, citing the foreign minister.

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed attends a rally during his visit to Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The statement did not mention whether Abiy would meet with U.S. government officials.

Since taking office in April, the 41-year-old former intelligence officer has announced plans for sweeping economic and political reforms.

He came to power after his predecessor resigned earlier this year amid protests against abuses by security forces and public anger over perceived ethnic marginalization of many groups in the racially diverse country.