Protests in Ethiopian town of Adama kill eight, injure 80, doctor says

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - At least eight people have been killed and 80 injured in protests in the Ethiopian town of Adama after a popular singer was killed in the capital the day before, a doctor told Reuters on Tuesday.

Six people died on their way to hospital and two died in intensive care, said Dr Mekonnen Feyissa, the medical director of Adama’s main hospital. The hospital received around 80 injured patients, he said. Most had been shot but some had been hit with rocks or stabbed.

Adama is about 90 km (56 miles) southeast of the capital, Addis Ababa.