World News
June 30, 2020 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ethiopian media mogul's bodyguards in standoff with police, his TV station says

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The bodyguards of a powerful Ethiopian media tycoon were involved in a standoff with police trying to disarm them on Tuesday, the tycoon’s television station reported.

The Oromia Media Network is owned by Jawar Mohammed, a prominent activist from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Oromo ethnic group. Jawar, an erstwhile ally of Abiy, has become a vocal critic after he accused the prime minister of not protecting the interests of the Oromo. Jawar’s whereabouts are unknown, the station said.

Reporting by Kumerra Gumechu; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below