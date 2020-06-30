Three deadly blasts rock Ethiopian capital during protests: police

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Three blasts injured and killed an unspecified number of people in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a popular singer, federal police commissioner told state news agencies.

“Some of those who planted the bomb were killed as well as innocent civilians,” said commissioner Endeshaw Tasew. He gave no further details on the bombings, but said a police officer had also been killed in the capital during a stand-off with the bodyguards of a media magnate who was subsequently arrested.