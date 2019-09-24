IATA hopes FAA meet will lead to better alignment on MAX re-entering service

FILE PHOTO: Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo

MONTREAL (Reuters) - International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Alexandre de Juniac said on Tuesday he hoped a Montreal gathering this week of regulators will lead to greater alignment over conditions to allow Boeing’s (BA.N) 737 MAX jet to re-enter service.

Boeing’s MAX was grounded worldwide in March after two crashes involving the model.

“We are permanently advocating in favor of an alignment among regulators, alignment on conditions, alignment on schedule for the re-entry into service of this aircraft,” de Juniac told reporters on a conference call.

“I hope (the meeting) will lead to a better alignment” even though he added the FAA has said that each country will make its own decision on when the MAX will fly again.