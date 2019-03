FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches to land at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States over safety issues in Washington, U.S. March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration will significantly change its oversight approach to air safety by July 2019, U.S. Transportation Department Inspector General Calvin Scovel said in written testimony ahead of a U.S. Senate panel hearing.

The hearing scheduled for Wednesday follows two fatal Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft crashes since October.