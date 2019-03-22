Indonesia's Garuda asks to cancel 737 MAX order, may switch to other Boeing jets: CFO

JAKARTA (Reuters) - National carrier Garuda Indonesia has sent a letter to Boeing Co asking to cancel an order for 49 737 MAX narrowbody jets, Garuda chief financial officer Fuad Rizal said on Friday.

The airline could switch the order to other Boeing models, Rizal told Reuters.

Garuda is the first airline to publicly confirm plans to cancel an order after the second crash of a 737 MAX 8, which killed 157 people in Ethiopia last week.

Rizal declined to say why the airline no longer wanted the 737 MAXs. It has only one in its fleet at present.