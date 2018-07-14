FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Eritrea president says during Ethiopia visit: 'History is being made'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki said on Saturday history was being made, in his first comments during a visit to Ethiopia, days after the two neighbors declared their “state of war” over.

Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki is welcomed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed upon arriving for a three-day visit, at the Bole international airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

“Words cannot express the joy we are feeling now. History is being made as we speak,” Isaias said during a lunch hosted by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“Lives have perished but we are lucky to observe today ... We are one people - whoever forgets that does not understand our situation.”

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter

