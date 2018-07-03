FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to change structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways announced on Tuesday that it would restructure the group focused on seven business divisions with Group Chief Executive Tony Douglas assuming responsibility for the airline.

FILE PHOTO: Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 plane is seen at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

Etihad, which last month reported a $1.5 billion annual loss, has been overhauling its business since, replacing its top executive, dropping unprofitable routes and shrinking its fleet.

Douglas, who joined in January, will take over responsibility of the airline from Peter Baumgartner who held the title of CEO, the statement said. Baumgartner will become senior strategy adviser to Douglas.

The seven business divisions under the new structure are operations, commercial, maintenance, repair & overhaul, human resources, finance, and support services and transformation.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; editing by Jason Neely

