Etihad files lawsuit in Britain against Air Berlin administrators

FILE PHOTO - Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 is seen at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it had commenced legal proceedings in London against the administrators of Air Berlin AB1.DE.

In December, the German airline’s insolvency administrator sued Etihad for damages of up to 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) in a Berlin court, saying Etihad did not meet its financial obligations towards Air Berlin.

State-owned Etihad filed its case on Wednesday in the High Court in London, a spokesman said.