FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etihad Airways exploring options for leisure airline Niki
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 15, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 2 months ago

Etihad Airways exploring options for leisure airline Niki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Niki Lauda, President of Niki low cost airline and former World Champion Formula One driver, addresses the media during a news conference in Vienna April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it continues to explore options for leisure airline Niki which it bought from Air Berlin (AB1.DE) for 300 million euros ($351 million) earlier this year.

Etihad agreed to buy Niki as part of a deal to create a holiday airline in a joint venture with TUI Group (TUIGn.DE). Those talks fell apart in June.

Earlier on Tuesday, Air Berlin said it had filed for insolvency. Niki is not part of the insolvency proceedings.

A TUI spokesman said it was in talks with Air Berlin over its wet lease contract with Air Berlin, which sees TUIFly planes leased to Niki.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.