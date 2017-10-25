FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etisalat third quarter profit rises 29 percent
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 11:49 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Etisalat third quarter profit rises 29 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etisalat ETEL.AD, the United Arab Emirates-based telecom operator, reported a 29 percent increase in third quarter consolidated net profit on Wednesday.

Etisalat made a 2.4 billion UAE dirham ($653 million) consolidated net profit after paying royalty taxes to the government, compared to 1.87 billion dirhams a year earlier, according to a bourse statement.

The country’s largest telecoms company did not say whether this figure was attributable to shareholders, a measure closely watched by investors.

Third quarter revenue fell 3 percent to 12.8 billion dirhams, which it said was affected by unfavourable foreign currency exchange rates mainly in Egypt.

However, Etistalat, which operates across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, attributed its profit increase to lower depreciation and amortization charges, high net finance income, lower losses from discontinued operations, and foreign currency gains compared to a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.