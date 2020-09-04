EU regulators approve 199.45 million euro aid to support Alitalia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU regulators cleared on Friday 199.45-million-euros ($235.23 million) in state aid for Italian national carrier Alitalia to compensate for damages suffered during the coronavirus outbreak.

The European Union’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, also said that investigations into past support for the airline were still ongoing and that the European Commission, the bloc’s executive, is in contact with Italy regarding compliance with EU rules.